Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Target Price at $81.63

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDRBF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Bombardier Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $46.35 on Friday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

