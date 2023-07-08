Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Target Price at $36.34

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.34.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $42.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

EAT stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after acquiring an additional 940,888 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $12,182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $9,113,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

