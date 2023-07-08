Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) PT at $8.95

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 14.1 %

HPP opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $252.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.21 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

