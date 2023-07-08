Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Target Price at $133.95

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.98 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 122.59% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

