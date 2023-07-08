Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Target Price at $15.17

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.
In other SLR Investment news, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $779.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $16.08.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 364.44%.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
