Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.05

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and traded as low as $36.80. Bunzl shares last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 16,300 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.54) to GBX 2,850 ($36.17) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,850.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.5118 dividend. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

