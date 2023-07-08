Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.17. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 163,094 shares trading hands.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47. The firm has a market cap of C$24.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.