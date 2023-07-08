CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CECFree Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.

CanAsia Energy Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CECFree Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

