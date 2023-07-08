Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Cardano has a market cap of $10.13 billion and approximately $199.23 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.84 or 0.06160826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00045516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,952,377,800 coins and its circulating supply is 34,962,700,444 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

