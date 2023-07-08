CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.25. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 30,714 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$436.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.12.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

