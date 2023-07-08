Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.80 million, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

