Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

