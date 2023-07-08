Comparing InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) & RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 132.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 123.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $236.71 million 6.67 $52.23 million $0.65 35.97 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.27 billion 1.31 $41.92 million $0.26 40.08

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InvenTrust Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLJ Lodging Trust. InvenTrust Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 18.04% 2.73% 1.76% RLJ Lodging Trust 5.36% 3.30% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for InvenTrust Properties and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.16%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats InvenTrust Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) member since 2013. As of December 31, 2022, the Company is an owner and manager of 62 retail properties, representing 10.3 million square feet of retail space.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

