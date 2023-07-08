Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.71

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMGFree Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.71 and traded as high as C$7.01. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 86,397 shares trading hands.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$575.98 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMGFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.70 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 39.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.2882273 EPS for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

