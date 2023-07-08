Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.71

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.71 and traded as high as C$7.01. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 86,397 shares trading hands.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$575.98 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.70 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 39.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.2882273 EPS for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

