Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

