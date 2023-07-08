Conflux Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $582.93 million and approximately $33.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,252.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00323248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.84 or 0.00888663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.32 or 0.00553074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00062661 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00138813 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,068,763,990 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,068,555,370.232236 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18759203 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $37,239,051.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

