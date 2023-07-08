Contrasting Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) & Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hibbett and Zumiez, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hibbett 1 3 4 0 2.38 Zumiez 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hibbett presently has a consensus target price of $66.83, suggesting a potential upside of 85.08%. Zumiez has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Hibbett’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hibbett is more favorable than Zumiez.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hibbett $1.71 billion 0.27 $128.06 million $9.45 3.82 Zumiez $958.38 million 0.36 $21.03 million $0.15 116.13

This table compares Hibbett and Zumiez’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hibbett has higher revenue and earnings than Zumiez. Hibbett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zumiez, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Hibbett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Zumiez shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hibbett shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Zumiez shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hibbett and Zumiez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hibbett 7.16% 34.71% 13.36% Zumiez 0.33% 0.78% 0.41%

Volatility & Risk

Hibbett has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zumiez has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hibbett beats Zumiez on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It also sells its products through online channels. Hibbett, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. The company also operates zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

