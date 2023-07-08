Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 167.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 565,344 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $7,593,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,427,000 after buying an additional 258,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Core Laboratories by 43.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 240,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

