Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) COO Sells $77,606.03 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $77,606.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $353.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.34 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Corsair Gaming

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.