Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 7.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.20% of Costco Wholesale worth $440,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $12.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $525.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,139. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.94. The company has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

