Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lessened by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 63.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 221,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 164,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $525.05 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.