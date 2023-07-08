Critical Comparison: Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) vs. Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and Aprea Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensysce Biosciences $2.52 million 1.04 -$24.17 million ($139.54) -0.01 Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$112.66 million ($91.46) -0.03

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ensysce Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aprea Therapeutics. Aprea Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ensysce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.7% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ensysce Biosciences and Aprea Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aprea Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ensysce Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 635.29%. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,977.35%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Ensysce Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and Aprea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensysce Biosciences -944.85% N/A -577.27% Aprea Therapeutics N/A -307.96% -96.96%

Summary

Aprea Therapeutics beats Ensysce Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ensysce Biosciences

(Free Report)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology. The company is developing PF614, a TAAP prodrug candidate of oxycodone for the treatment of acute or chronic pain; and PF614-MPAR, a combination product of PF614 and nafamostat for overdose protection against excessive oral ingestion, as well as an oral and inhalation drug product of nafamostat for use against coronaviral infections and other pulmonary diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. It is also developing PF614, an extended-release oxycodone-derivative which releases clinically effective oxycodone; PF8001 and PF8026 are extended and immediate-release prodrugs of amphetamine for ADHD medication abuse. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers. The company is also developing ATRN-1051, ATRN-354, and APRE-DDRi for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.