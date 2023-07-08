Critical Survey: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) vs. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCM)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 37.25%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $258.39 million 3.42 -$298.61 million ($2.61) -3.71 AGNC Investment -$615.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AGNC Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust -79.33% -1.19% -0.25% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats AGNC Investment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

