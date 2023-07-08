Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0566 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $5.03 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

