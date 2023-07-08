Cronos Price Tops $0.0566 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $5.10 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.