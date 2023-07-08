Curve DAO Token Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002595 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $681.74 million and $20.67 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,977,450,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 866,957,214 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
