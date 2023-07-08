D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 26,393 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 753,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $17,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,284,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after buying an additional 1,686,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,452,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 759,342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,660,000 after purchasing an additional 886,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,656,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 541,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,908. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

