D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 4,845 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $402.89. 3,673,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

