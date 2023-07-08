D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 10,382 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,665,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

