D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 19,668 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,308,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.99% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $53,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,066. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.11.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

