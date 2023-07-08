D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,011 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $93,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.24. 777,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,346. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $276.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

