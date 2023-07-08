D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $21.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,527,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $62.65. 8,665,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,615,015. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

