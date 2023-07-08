D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $37.71 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.25. 811,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $405.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,841 shares of company stock worth $6,105,979. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

