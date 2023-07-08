D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.62% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
FV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 288,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,589. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $49.54.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
