D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,995 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.76. 1,902,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,106. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.85. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

