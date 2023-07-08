Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $167.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $861,935.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $9,149,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.35 and a 200-day moving average of $152.08. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $113.08 and a one year high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.50%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

