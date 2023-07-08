Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRKTF shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Darktrace Stock Up 2.8 %

Darktrace stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Darktrace has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

