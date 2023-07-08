Decred (DCR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $874,121.69

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Decred has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $16.11 or 0.00053162 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $246.77 million and $874,121.69 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00177396 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018695 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,317,757 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

