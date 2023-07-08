DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0283 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $648,343.80 and $28.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00178018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00053140 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030447 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018671 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,928,136 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

