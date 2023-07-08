DEI One Day Volume Tops $14,431.67 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $14,431.67 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00321095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

