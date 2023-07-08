Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives $102.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.63.

DEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Denbury by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DEN opened at $84.83 on Friday. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Denbury will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

