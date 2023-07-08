Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shell and Denbury, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Shell alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 1 3 2 0 2.17 Denbury 1 1 5 0 2.57

Shell currently has a consensus target price of $2,525.14, indicating a potential upside of 4,133.27%. Denbury has a consensus target price of $102.63, indicating a potential upside of 20.98%. Given Shell’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shell is more favorable than Denbury.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

8.5% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Denbury shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Shell has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shell and Denbury’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $386.20 billion 0.54 $42.31 billion $12.06 4.95 Denbury $1.71 billion 2.49 $480.16 million $10.54 8.05

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury. Shell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 11.20% 20.91% 9.19% Denbury 34.69% 23.71% 15.25%

Summary

Denbury beats Shell on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Denbury

(Free Report)

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.