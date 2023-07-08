Dennis M. Love Sells 1,000 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.46 and a one year high of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

