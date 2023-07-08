Dero Reaches Market Cap of $60.64 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00014662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $60.64 million and approximately $22,811.81 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,202.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.52 or 0.00322892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.02 or 0.00884095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.20 or 0.00553603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00062520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00138083 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,693,014 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

