Diversified LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

