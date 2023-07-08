Diversified LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Diversified LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $280.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

