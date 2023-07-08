Diversified LLC Has $446,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,723,000 after buying an additional 660,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,575,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,359,000 after buying an additional 619,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DD opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

