Diversified LLC Sells 290 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Diversified LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VDC opened at $192.55 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.85 and a 200-day moving average of $192.57.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

