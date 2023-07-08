Diversified LLC Sells 4,067 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Diversified LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 1.3% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Diversified LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,942,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

