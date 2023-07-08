Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.

Dollar General has raised its dividend by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $10.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.01. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 242.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 672,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,576,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $44,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.